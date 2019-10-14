ULYSSES - Kathy Schwarzer, 63, died Thursday, October 10, 2019. Survived by: sons, Dustin and Brandon; brother, Don Calhoun; and sister, Lois Jobe. Celebration of her life is 2 p.m. Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Garnand Funeral Home Chapel, Ulysses. Memorials to Ulysses Animal Shelter in care of Garnand Funeral Home. Complete obituary information on Garnand Funeral Home website.

Kathy Schwarzer

