GILBERT, Ariz. - Troy Lee Smith passed away October 5, 2019, in Arizona. He was born April 10, 1964, at Salina, KS, son of the late Daniel Smith and Susan, Shanley.

Survivors: mother, Susan Shanley; stepmother, Sheila Smith; brothers, Mike Smith, Cody Smith; sister, Jessica Smith; niece, Tiana Smith; special uncle and aunt, Chuckie and Cindy Sullivan; and many wonderful friends.

Cremation has taken place. No services.