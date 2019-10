Lindsborg -- Carolyn R. Gibson, 79, died October 7, 2019.

Survivors: husband, Butch; son, Douglas Scott (Marcella); daughter, Jacquelynn Saban (Mike Burkhart); step-daughter, Stephanie Radwanski (Eddie); 6 grandchildren.



Memorial service: 10:30 AM, Monday, October 21, 2019, at Bethany Lutheran Church, Lindsborg. Memorials: Lindsborg Hospital Auxiliary c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.