SUBLETTE - Roberta Maxine Moser, 81, died October 1, 2019, in Hugoton. She was born on February 8, 1938, at Garden City. Funeral at Sublette Christian Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial at Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Sublette on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials to the Roberta Moser Memorial Fund.

Roberta Moser

SUBLETTE - Roberta Maxine Moser, 81, died October 1, 2019, in Hugoton. She was born on February 8, 1938, at Garden City. Funeral at Sublette Christian Church on Friday at 10 a.m. Burial at Haskell County Cemetery, Sublette. Visitation at Swaim Funeral Chapel, Sublette on Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. Memorials to the Roberta Moser Memorial Fund.