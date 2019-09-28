WICHITA - Reatha Carol (Blake) Bennett, 64, retired Wichita Family Medicine Specialist Medical Assistant, loving wife, mother, grandma, sister, aunt, and friend gained her angel wings on September 22, 2019. Services are pending with Baker Funeral Home Valley Center.

Reatha Carol Bennett

