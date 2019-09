Memorial service for Candy Kline will be 10 a.m. Thursday, September 26, 2019, at Grace Episcopal Church, 2 Hyde Park Drive. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to Cancer Council of Reno County or Hutchinson Public Library, in care of Elliott Mortuary. The full obituary is on Elliott Mortuary's website.

Candy Kline

