ANTHONY - Kerry Dan McKee, died September 14, 2019. Funeral, Sept. 19, 2 p.m.,Eldringhoff Funeral Home, 115 S. Bluff Avenue, Anthony. Visitation, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. and, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. up to service time at the funeral home. Memorials, Burchfiel United Methodist Church c/o Eldringhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 507, Anthony, Kansas 67003.

Kerry Dan McKee

ANTHONY - Kerry Dan McKee, died September 14, 2019. Funeral, Sept. 19, 2 p.m.,Eldringhoff Funeral Home, 115 S. Bluff Avenue, Anthony. Visitation, Sept. 18, from 8 a.m. till 8 p.m. and, Sept. 19, from 8 a.m. up to service time at the funeral home. Memorials, Burchfiel United Methodist Church c/o Eldringhoff Funeral Home, P.O. Box 507, Anthony, Kansas 67003.

