DIGHTON - Joe L. Heath, 56, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Lane County Hospital, Dighton. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. September 18, 2019, at St Theresa Catholic Church in Dighton. Please visit the Garnand Funeral Homes website for complete details.

Joe Heath

DIGHTON - Joe L. Heath, 56, died on Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at Lane County Hospital, Dighton. Funeral Service will be 11 a.m. September 18, 2019, at St Theresa Catholic Church in Dighton. Please visit the Garnand Funeral Homes website for complete details.