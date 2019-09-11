Scott City -- Dr. William A. Huseman, age 67, passed away on Monday, September 9, 2019 at his home in El Dorado Springs, Missouri. He was born on February 8, 1952 in Garden City, Kansas, the son of Arthur A. and Catherine E. Janssen Husemen. Bill became a resident of Scott City, Kansas in 1978 pursuing a career of farming and ranching. He carried his passion of conservation and land preservation for over fifty years. In 2000 he moved to El Dorado Springs, Missouri continuing his love for land and cattle.

Dr. William A. 'Bill' Huseman

After graduating from high school in Scott City he attended Kansas State University earning his degree in Veterinary Medicine. He was a member of the First Christian Church of Scott City, Kansas, American Veterinary Medical Association, Kansas Livestock Association and the National Cattleman's Beef Association.



Survivors include his Two Sisters - Cheryl & Leon France of Scott City, Kansas, Joann & Jerry Riemann of Dighton, Kansas, Five Nephews and Nieces - Kim & Mark Sorensen of Garden City, Kansas, Chanelle & Corey Stephens of Dighton, Kansas, Tracy France of Kansas City, Kansas, Clint & Amy France of Marienthal, Kansas, Heath & Tara France of Hays, Kansas. He was also loved and adored by many Great Nieces & Nephews



He was preceded in death by his Parents, Aunt - Velma Huseman and Two Nephews - Justin Martin and Dallas Martin.



Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, September 13, 2019 at the First Christian Church in Scott City, Kansas with Rev. Rodney Hopper presiding.



Interment will be in the Scott County Cemetery in Scott City, Kansas.



Memorials can be made out to the Dr. William Huseman Scholarship Fund or First Christian Church in care of Price & Sons Funeral Homes.



Visitation will be from 10:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. Thursday at Price & Sons Funeral Home in Scott City, Kansas.

