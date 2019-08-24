OVERLAND PARK - William (Bill) Glover Rives, 90, died August 21, 2019. Bill spent most of his life living in Elkhart, KS and the past few years near his family in Lawrence KS and Overland Park KS.

William (Bill) Glover Rives

OVERLAND PARK - William (Bill) Glover Rives, 90, died August 21, 2019. Bill spent most of his life living in Elkhart, KS and the past few years near his family in Lawrence KS and Overland Park KS.

Bill was born in Elkhart, September 27, 1928, the son of Edith (Marsh) and Glover William Rives. Bill served in the US Army during the Korean War and was discharged from active service with a rank of Sgt. in 1954. He graduated from the University of Kansas in 1956 and returned home to work as a pharmacist at Rives Drug until his retirement. After retirement he spent his time golfing, helping his fellow pharmacists with relief work and driving across the state to cheer on his beloved Jayhawks.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Richard (Dickie) Rives; sister, Margaret Lucile Duckworth; and nephew, William Benton Lutsenhizer.

His life will be cherished in the lives of his family: sister, Mabel Jean Branson, Gardner KS; nieces, Debbie (John) Buchfink, Naperville IL, Meg (Larry) Byrd, Overland Park KS; nephew, Mike (Andrea) Duckworth, Prairie Village KS; and nine great nieces and nephews.

The family requests, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations in William Rives name be sent to KU Endowment in support of School of Pharmacy Scholarships. Send donations to KU Endowment, P.O. Box 928, Lawrence, KS 66044 or give online at www.kuendowment.org/givenow.

A graveside service will be held in Elkhart later this fall.