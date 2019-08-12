MCPHERSON - Dorothy J. Leicht, 93, McPherson died August 8, 2019, in Prescott, AZ. A funeral service is Saturday August 24, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel in McPherson. Burial will be at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson. Memorials are to Countryside Covenant Church and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.

Dorothy J. Leicht

MCPHERSON - Dorothy J. Leicht, 93, McPherson died August 8, 2019, in Prescott, AZ. A funeral service is Saturday August 24, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. at Glidden-Ediger Chapel in McPherson. Burial will be at the McPherson Cemetery, McPherson. Memorials are to Countryside Covenant Church and they can be sent to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home, 222 Euclid St., McPherson, Ks. 67460.