WICHITA - Debra K. 'Debbie' Rhea, 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by friends and family in Wichita, KS on Wednesday, August 7, 2019, after a courageous battle with breast cancer.

Debra K. 'Debbie' Rhea

She is survived by: her husband, Terry Rhea; sons, Jared (Lily) and Andrew (Kate) Rhea; grandchildren, Atigun, Marelia, Blake, and Caroline Rhea; and many loving in-laws, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of long-time friends.

She will truly be missed by those who knew her, but especially by those who loved and appreciated her. When you think of her, she wants everyone to remember: 'Don't you be sad!'

Visitation at Downing & Lahey East Mortuary, Thursday, August 15 from 5 " 7 p.m. Funeral Services at Eastminster Presbyterian Church, Friday August 16 at 10 a.m. Graveside Service to follow at the Highland Cemetery, Medicine Lodge, KS at 3 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to: Wichita Children's Home; Eastminster Presbyterian Church; or ClearPath Hospice.

