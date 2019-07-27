GREELEY, Colo. - Lorraine Partridge, 94, of Greeley, died July 24, 2019, at Grace Pointe in Greeley. She was born April 7, 1925, in Hutchinson, KS, to Clifford and Olga Teeter.

Lorraine Partridge

Lorrie grew up in Hutchinson and graduated from Hutchinson High School in 1942. She was a 1946 graduate of the University of Kansas. On August 21, 1949, Lorrie married Arthur Partridge at Grace Episcopal Church in Hutchinson. He preceded her in death in 2008.

Lorrie and Art lived in Council Grove, KS, Winfield, KS, and Menlo Park, CA before moving to Greeley in 1959. Lorrie received her Master's Degree at Colorado State College, now the University of Northern Colorado, and taught at East Memorial Elementary School. Lorrie was a member of PEO for 76 years and a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Greeley.

Lorrie is survived by: her three children, Janet Godres (Len Goldberg) of Niwot, CO, Valerie Koller (Barry) of Denver, CO, Arthur (Jennifer) Partridge of Broomfield, CO; grandchildren, Jeremy Godres, Benjamin Koller, Jessica Kvitek (Robb); great-granddaughter, Paige Kvitek; brother, Howard (Julie) Teeter of Hutchinson; and sister-in-law, Sherry Partridge of Coffeyville, KS.

Lorraine was preceded in death by: her husband, Arthur Partridge; her parents; grandson, Brian Godres; great grandson, Jack Koller; and son-in-law, Ross Godres.

There will be no visitation. Services will be Thursday, August 1, 2019, at 2:30 p.m. at the Allnutt Macy Chapel, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO, with a reception to follow in the Allnutt Reception Center. A private family inurnment will be at Sunset Memorial Gardens, Greeley CO.

Lorrie's family would like to thank the staff at Grace Pointe for all the love, care and kindness they showed her.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Weld County Food Bank in care of Allnutt Funeral Service, 6521 W. 20th Street, Greeley, CO 80634.

Please visit www.allnuttgreeley.com to send condolences and to share remembrances with the family.

