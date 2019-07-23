LIEBENTHAL -- Viola Depperschmidt, died July 21, 2019. Visitation 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday at the Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse. Vigil service and rosary 7:00 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Visitation 9:00 to 9:50 a.m. Monday at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Liebenthal. Funeral at 10:00 a.m. Monday at the church. Arrangements, Janousek Funeral Home, La Crosse.

Viola Depperschmidt

