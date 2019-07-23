MCPHERSON - Judy Ann Wilson, 71, died July 22, 2019. Survivors: sons, Lonnie Wilson and Christopher Wilson: sister, Bonnie Krehbiel. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Thursday, July 25,2019, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Funeral service: 10:30 a.m., Friday, at Calvary Baptist Church. Burial: Canton Township Cemetery. Memorials: church or McPherson Humane Society c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Judy Wilson

