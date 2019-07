Allison Davis

MCPHERSON - Allison 'Al' Francis Davis, 76, died July 21, 2019. Survivors, wife, Dolores, three children. Visitation: 5 to 7 p.m., Wednesday, July 24, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Memorial service: 10 a.m., Thursday, at Stockham Family Funeral Home. Burial: McPherson Cemetery. Memorials: McPherson County Humane Society or American Legion #24 c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

