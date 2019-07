McPherson -- Ida Mae Schoenecker-Hanna, 93, of McPherson died Tues. Visitation is Mon. 5-7pm, Rosary at 7:15 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in McPherson. Funeral will be Tues. at 10am at the Church. Memorials to The Lords Diner, Bishop Gerber Science Center or Ronald McDonald House send to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid McPherson, Ks. 67460.

Ida Mae Schoenecker-Hanna

McPherson -- Ida Mae Schoenecker-Hanna, 93, of McPherson died Tues. Visitation is Mon. 5-7pm, Rosary at 7:15 p.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church in McPherson. Funeral will be Tues. at 10am at the Church. Memorials to The Lords Diner, Bishop Gerber Science Center or Ronald McDonald House send to Glidden-Ediger Funeral Home; 222 Euclid McPherson, Ks. 67460.