Chelsey Nicole Chaffin

A celebration of life for the family and friends of Chelsey Nicole Chaffin, of Hutchinson, will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at New Resurrection Church, 500 S. Monroe, Hutchinson, Kansas.

Chelsey was born March 6, 1990, in Hutchinson, Kansas, the daughter of Jimmy and Michelle LeShore. A 2010 graduate of Hutchinson High School, she loved animals, children, spending time in the outdoors, camping, fishing, and listening to her favorite country music. Most of all, her family was the driving force behind everything she did.

Family members that remain behind: her parents; four brothers, Jamie, Jordan, Joseph, and, Zavien LeShore; one sister, Alexia LeShore; her grandparents, Ernest and Toby Mendoza and Bert and Pam Chaffin, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and a multitude of friends. Those that have preceded her in death are her brother, Alan, and great grandparents.

The family would like all of Chelsey's friends and acquaintances to come celebrate share and remember the beacon of light that she was to so many. A meal and fellowship shall follow the celebration at the Hutchinson VFW, 328 N. Van Buren, Hutchinson, Kansas.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the Reno County Animal Shelter and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage Funeral Home, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

