George Miller Jr.

Hays Medical Center. He was born August 30, 1928, in rural Barton County, to George and Marie (Galliart) Miller, Sr.



George graduated from Ellinwood High School in 1946, and served in the Army National Guard. He lived in Barton County all his life. Family, faith, farming, and serving

his community were important to George. He was a farmer and stockman, raising Black Angus cattle operating Cheyenne Angus Farm, along with his son, Kelly.

He was a 70-year member of the American Angus Association. He loved auctions and also owned Our Mother's Treasures with his wife, Phyllis. George was a member and past-director for the Great Bend Coop, Barton County Farm Bureau,

and American Legion Post #320 of Ellinwood. He was a Barton County

Community College supporter and a member of the Cougar Booster Club. George was baptized and confirmed at St. John's Lutheran Church, Ellinwood. He was a proud member of the church for his entire life.



On May 29, 1954, he married Phyllis Alpers at Peace United Church of Christ, Hudson.



George is survived by: his wife of over 65 years, Phyllis; son, Kelly and wife Fawnia, all of Ellinwood; and grandsons, Saul Miller of Ellinwood and Colin Miller of Sioux Falls, South Dakota.



He was preceded in death by: his parents; brother, Vernon Miller; and sister-in-

law, Betty Miller.



Funeral service will be 10:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019, at St John's Lutheran Church, 512 N Wilhelm Avenue, Ellinwood, with Pastor Thomas J. Thierfelder officiating. Burial will follow in Lakin Comanche Cemetery, Ellinwood. Friends can call from 1:00 to 8:00 p.m. Sunday, with the family present to receive friends from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m., at Minnis Funeral Home, Ellinwood. Memorials may be made to St. John's Lutheran

Church, Ellinwood or Ellinwood Hospital Foundation, in care of Minnis Funeral Home, 113 N. Main Street, Ellinwood, KS 67526.

