SALINA - Raymond (Bud) Eugene Wingert, 77, of Salina, Kansas, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away June 25, 2019, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. He was born January 26, 1942, in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Ray and Elizabeth Wingert. He was an employee of Cessna and Consolidated Manufacturing.

Raymond (Bud) Eugene Wingert

SALINA - Raymond (Bud) Eugene Wingert, 77, of Salina, Kansas, formerly of Hutchinson, Kansas, passed away June 25, 2019, at Harry Hynes Memorial Hospice in Wichita, Kansas. He was born January 26, 1942, in Dodge City, Kansas, the son of Ray and Elizabeth Wingert. He was an employee of Cessna and Consolidated Manufacturing.

A veteran of the United States Navy, he loved to spend time in the outdoors hunting and fishing, and, loved to play Bingo.

On April 1, 1983, he married the love of his life, Edith Markham, in Hutchinson, Kansas. She survives of the home.

Other survivors include: one son, Jeffery Wingert of Hutchinson, Kansas; four daughters, Shelly Wingert of Hutchinson, Kansas, Buffy (Jim) Countryman of Salina, Kansas, Angie (Wes) Lawrence, and, Christina (Mike) Cobb both of Hutchinson, Kansas; two brothers, Jerry (Sondra) Wingert, and, Barry (Stormy) Wingert both of Hutchinson, Kansas; three sisters, Madelyn Valgren of Inman, Kansas, Carolyn (Nick) Wagner, and, Kathryn Smith both of Hutchinson, Kansas; 11 grandchildren, Josh Countryman, Danny (Hannah) Countryman, Dylan Walden, Sierra Walden, Zach Crawford, Dallas Crawford, Noah Countryman, Lotus Lawrence, Holdon Bourell, Felipe DeLeon, Thomias Jackson; four great-grandchildren, Ethan and Rory Countryman, Owen Stewart-Walden, and another on the way. He was preceded in death by: his parents; and two sisters, Mary Ellen and Sandy.

A celebration of life with military honors will be held Saturday, July 6, 2019, at 1:30 p.m. at the Elmdale Senior Center, 400 E. Avenue E, Hutchinson, Kansas. A pot luck luncheon will follow the celebration.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to Harry Hynes Hospice and left in care of Old Mission " Heritage, 528 N. Main, Hutchinson, Kansas.

