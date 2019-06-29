Graveside service for Glennis 'Nan' Nemcovsky, of Hutchinson, who died April 26, 2019, will be 1 p.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at North Inman Cemetery, followed by a memorial service at 2:30 p.m. at Elliott Chapel.

Glennis B. 'Nan' Nemcovsky

A reception will follow in the Rice Park Community Building, 44 Swarens. Friends may sign the book from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Wednesday at Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.