MCPHERSON - Okley J. Strawn, 87, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by family at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Okley Strawn

MCPHERSON - Okley J. Strawn, 87, of McPherson, KS, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, surrounded by family at Bethany Home, Lindsborg. Funeral arrangements are pending with Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.