Hester McMurphy

Hester (Penrod) McMurphy) passed away at her home in Hutchinson, on June 11, 2019, of ovarian cancer. She was born January 4, 1945.

Survivors include: her husband of 35 years, Dale McMurphy; daughters, Belinda Baxter of Hutchinson, Janet and James Crane of Enid, OK, Cherryl Bentley of Hutchinson, Connie Redd, Concordia; nine grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; sister, Beverly Newman, Freemont, NE, Cathy Rowe, Mount Hope, AR; brother, Dale and Becky Corley of Hutchinson; sister-in-law, Sharri Penrod of Wichita, KS.

Preceded in death by: her parents, Bill Joe Penrod and Hanna (Wright) Penrod; sisters, Karen (Penrod) Hillhouse, Marilyn (Penrod) West; brothers, Robert Penrod and Joseph Penrod.

The service will be held at 2 p.m., June 22, 2019, at Hutchinson Gospel Chapel, 2005 N. Hendricks, Hutchinson, KS 67501 with Doug McMurphy officiating.

