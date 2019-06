SALINA - Basil Jantz, died June 14, 2019. Born November 13, 1927, to H.C. and Maudie (Anglin)Spires. Children: Lloyd Pinon, Steve Griffin, Becky Townsley, Jo Plinsky, Bonny Wohlcke, Belva Prins. Preceded in death by husbands, Lloyd Pinon, Jess Griffin, Vernon Jantz. Visitation: 6 to 8 p.m. Monday at Nicholson-Ricke Funeral Home. Funeral: 10 a.m. Tuesday at Hoisington Bible Church. Burial: Hoisington Cemetery.

Basil Jantz

