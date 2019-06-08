MULLINVILLE - Carol Sherer, 87, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019, at Manor of the Plains in Dodge City, Kansas.

Carol Sherer

Carol was born at home in Mullinville, Kansas on March 27, 1932, to Charles and Margaret Northern Sherer. She was a graduate of Mullinville High School, Christian College, a 2 year college, in Columbia, Missouri, and the General Hospital School of Nursing in Kansas City, Missouri.

She became a Registered Nurse and worked at General Hospital in Kansas City until she retired. She served in all categories of nursing at the hospital which included being head nurse in several departments.

She spent several years in Sedona, Arizona following her retirement. She enjoyed being with people and helped with Meals on Wheels and also volunteered at the Chamber of Commerce in Sedona where she answered questions, including some very unusual ones, from the many tourists. She moved to the Manor of the Plains in Dodge City in 2006.

Carol loved her family and had many happy times with them through the years. She loved music as evidenced by playing the baritone in the high school band; also the piano; and she sang solos for many occasions. While at the Manor of the Plains she liked reading the newspaper to other residents and volunteering wherever she could.

Carol is survived by: a sister, Mary Jane Kulp and husband James of Burlington, NJ; a son, Richard Carpenter of Dodge City; and two granddaughters, Erica Carpenter and Mindy Carpenter both of Kansas City, Missouri; two nephews, Gregory Kulp (Diana) and Scott Kulp (Neva) and a niece, Cynthia Kulp; other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents.

Cremation has taken place and a private burial service will be held at a later date.

The family suggests memorials to Manor of the Plains or Hospice of the Prairie both in care of Ziegler Funeral Chapel, 1901 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, Kansas 67801.

Condolences may be sent to www.zieglerfuneralchapel.com