MEDICINE LODGE - Judy Block, 72, of Medicine Lodge, KS died Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at Medicine Lodge Memorial Hospital. Cremation has taken place. There will be no services. Larrison Funeral Home, Medicine Lodge, KS is in charge of the arrangements.

Judy Block

