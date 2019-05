MCPHERSON - Afton Marie Campbell, 88, died May 17, 2019. Survivors: children, Donna L. Becker and Wade Campbell (Dee Ann); six grandchildren. Private graveside service: Friday, May 24, 2019, at Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Memorials: Hospice of Reno County c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.

Afton Campbell

MCPHERSON - Afton Marie Campbell, 88, died May 17, 2019. Survivors: children, Donna L. Becker and Wade Campbell (Dee Ann); six grandchildren. Private graveside service: Friday, May 24, 2019, at Bean Memorial Cemetery, Little River. Memorials: Hospice of Reno County c/o Stockham Family Funeral Home, McPherson.