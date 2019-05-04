ROZEL - Carol Sue Ludlum, 76, died May 1, 2019. Born March 28, 1943.Survivors: sons, Kevin and Kenneth Ludlum; daughter, Deanna Carr. Funeral Service 2 p.m. Friday, at Rozel United Methodist Church, Rozel. Visitation 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, at Beckwith Mortuary, Larned. Full obit available on Beckwith Mortuary website.

Carol Ludlum

