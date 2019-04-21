TURON - Jerry L. Fleming, 65, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Turon, KS.

TURON - Jerry L. Fleming, 65, passed away Sunday, April 14, 2019, in Turon, KS.

Jerry was born May 16, 1953, in Winfield, KS, the son of Glen Dean and Barbara Joan (Parkins) Fleming.

He was preceded in death by: his parents; a brother, Glen 'Butch' Fleming Jr.; and two sisters, Edna Simmons and Bobbie Meurisse.

Jerry is survived by: his two daughters, Sheryl Fleming of Turon, Barbara Fleming of Wichita; one brother, John (Jim) Fleming of Tacoma, WA; one sister, Vickie (Kevin) Pyle of Spring, TX; significant other, Cheryl Fleming of Turon; six grandchildren, Dustin Fleming, Brayden Holzrichter, Aaliyah Segovia, Clayton Fleming, Nicolas Fleming, Gabriel Segovia; and many nieces, nephews and friends.

A celebration of Jerry's life will be held at 11 a.m., April 27, 2019, at Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, Hutchinson, KS. There will not be a public visitation as cremation was chosen.

Memorials may be given to the Jerry L. Fleming Memorial Fund and can be sent in care of Hutchinson Funeral Chapel, 300 E. 30th Ave., Hutchinson, KS 67502.

