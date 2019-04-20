E. Emogene Thorne, 96, of Hutchinson, died April 12, 2019, at Hester Care Center, Hutchinson. She was born July 25, 1922, in Sedan, Kansas, to Hiram Milton and Elizabeth (Hooper) Williams.

E. Emogene Thorne

Emogene graduated from Sedan High School in 1940 and College of Emporia in 1944. She worked as a TWA stewardess and was a housewife. Emogene was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church since 1949, and a founding member of the DUO Sunday School class, which started in 1951. Emogene also drove for Meals on Wheels for 38 years and volunteered at the Hutchinson Public Library.

On September 7, 1946, she married Ralph Jacob Thorne in Sedan. He died September 13, 1980.

Emogene is survived by: daughters, Mary Thorne French and husband Michael of Salado, Texas, Carol Thorne Hanna and husband Ralph of Granbury, Texas; son-in-law, Steve Childs of Hutchinson; nine grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by: her parents; daughter, Peggy Thorne Childs; and sister, Joan Williams Signor.

Cremation has taken place. Memorial service will be 11 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Evans Chapel, 3709 Asbury Place, Hutchinson (located on the Wesley Towers campus), with Pastor Jeanine I. Rishel officiating. Friends may sign the book at Elliott Mortuary. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until service time at Evans Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Wesley Towers Good Samaritan Fund, Hospice and HomeCare of Reno County, or Trinity United Methodist Church, in care of Elliott Mortuary, 1219 N. Main, Hutchinson, KS 67501.

