COLDWATER - Patricia 'Pat' Prue, 83, died April 17, 2019. Born November 4, 1935, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Horvath. A visitation with family present will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.

Patricia Prue

COLDWATER - Patricia 'Pat' Prue, 83, died April 17, 2019. Born November 4, 1935, the daughter of Andrew and Mary Horvath. A visitation with family present will be held from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday at Hatfield-Prusa Funeral Home, Coldwater, KS.