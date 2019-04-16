North Newton - Roland Albert Schmidt, born December 7, 1920, died April 13, 2019. Memorial service, Bethel College Mennonite Church, Saturday, April 27, at 11 am. Visitation with family present, Friday, April 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Menno Hall, Kidron-Bethel Village. Burial, Sunday, April 28, at 4:00 p.m., Bergthal Mennonite Church Cemetery near Pawnee Rock. Memorials may be sent to Bethel College.

Roland Albert Schmidt

North Newton - Roland Albert Schmidt, born December 7, 1920, died April 13, 2019. Memorial service, Bethel College Mennonite Church, Saturday, April 27, at 11 am. Visitation with family present, Friday, April 26, 6:30-8 p.m., Menno Hall, Kidron-Bethel Village. Burial, Sunday, April 28, at 4:00 p.m., Bergthal Mennonite Church Cemetery near Pawnee Rock. Memorials may be sent to Bethel College.