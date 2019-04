PARKER, COLORADO -- Michelle R. Vogts, 56 of Parker, Colorado, died April 11, 2019. Born July 17, 1962.

Michelle R. Vogts

Survivors include mother Barbara of Canton. Preceded in death: father Robert, brothers Michael and Mark.

Funeral 11:00 a.m. Friday, April 19, 2019 at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Canton. Visitation 5-7 p.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019 at Olson's Mortuary, Canton.