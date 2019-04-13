NICKERSON - Steven R. Sanders, 65, retired Correctional Officer, passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019, at his home. He was surrounded by his family and dog Jordy.

He leaves behind his wife, Tami; son, Cameron; sister in law, Mary Ann Sanders; brother in law, Todd (Michelle) Miller; 12 nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by: his parents, Leo Sanders and V.Pauline (Sanders) Gisel; step-father, Lynn Gisel; brothers, Harold and David; sister, Diane (Fred).

Steve proudly served in the US Army receiving several medals and ribbons as an ADA Operations and Intelligence Assistant.

A Celebration of Life Service to be held, Saturday, April 27, 2019, 4 p.m. at Salt City Cowboy Church, 810 N. Main, South Hutchinson, KS. In lieu of flowers, Memorials are to: Cause for Paws (Hutchinson), or Gary Sinise Foundation, or to the Salt City Cowboy Church.

