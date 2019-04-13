GARDEN CITY - Preston Edward Miller, 70, retired Kansas Department of Corrections parole officer and Garden City Schools substitute teacher, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

GARDEN CITY - Preston Edward Miller, 70, retired Kansas Department of Corrections parole officer and Garden City Schools substitute teacher, passed away Wednesday, April 10, 2019.

Private family services to be held.

Preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Dorothy Miller. Survivors: brother, Bruce (Kathy) Miller of Wichita; and niece, Emily Miller of Seattle, WA.

In lieu of flowers, memorial established with Finney County Humane Society, 124 N. Fleming, Garden City, KS 67846. Downing & Lahey Mortuary West.

