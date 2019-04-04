MANHATTAN - Taylor Anne Childs, infant daughter of Corey and Maria (Betzold) Childs, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in Manhattan.

MANHATTAN - Taylor Anne Childs, infant daughter of Corey and Maria (Betzold) Childs, of Manhattan, passed away Saturday morning, March 30, 2019, in Manhattan.

Taylor is survived by: her parents; sister, Hailey, of the home; grandparents, Morris and Barbara Betzold, of Hutchinson, and Galen and Cynthia Childs, of Abbyville; great grandmothers, Luella Betzold of Hutchinson, Phyllis Gill of Sylvia, KS and Alice Childs of Plevna, KS as well as many aunts, uncles and cousins.

A Celebration of Life at 11 a.m., Saturday, April 6th at the Manhattan Church of Christ, 2510 Dickens Ave in Manhattan.

The family suggests that memorial contributions may be directed to the Kansas Infant Death and SIDS Network.

Funeral arrangements by Carlson's Irvin-Parkview Funeral Home, Manhattan.