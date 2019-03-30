GREAT BEND - Vernon David Steinert, 67, went to his heavenly home on March 22, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Faith Community Church with Pastor Sandy Kennedy presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.

GREAT BEND - Vernon David Steinert, 67, went to his heavenly home on March 22, 2019. Memorial Services will be held at 10 a.m., on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Faith Community Church with Pastor Sandy Kennedy presiding. Bryant Funeral Home.