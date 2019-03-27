Elton Margheim

LaCrosse, Kansas -- Elton Leroy Margheim, 95, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Locust Grove Village in LaCrosse, Kansas. He was born on November 4, 1923 on a farm southeast of Bazine, Kansas the son of Henry and Mollie (Schwartz) Margheim.

LaCrosse, Kansas -- Elton Leroy Margheim, 95, passed away on March 26, 2019 at Locust Grove Village in LaCrosse, Kansas. He was born on November 4, 1923 on a farm southeast of Bazine, Kansas the son of Henry and Mollie (Schwartz) Margheim.



Elton spent his entire life on this farm until he moved to Locust Grove Village in LaCrosse nearly eleven years ago and when he served in the Army in Germany during World War II. He was a farmer and stockman. Elton was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bazine for many years. He was a member of the Olin Cole Post No. 392 of the American Legion.



Survivors include five cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother Eddie Margheim.



Graveside service will be on Friday, March 29, 2019, 2:00 P.M., at the Bazine Cemetery, Bazine, Kansas with Military Rites provided by Olin Cole Post No. 392. Friends may call at Fitzgerald Funeral Home on Thursday, March 28, 2019 from 9:00 A.M. to 9:00 P.M.



Memorial contributions may be given to the Donor's Choice.



Words of sympathy and support may be left for the family at www.fitzgeraldfuneral.com.

