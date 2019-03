PRATT - Barbara Barham, 73, died March 21, 2019. Born June 8, 1945. Cremation has taken place. Memorial service 2 p.m., Monday, March 25, 2019, at Free Methodist Church. Memorials to Barbara Barham Memorial Fund in care of Larrison Mortuary.

