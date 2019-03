WICHITA - Fernando Rodriguez Retana died Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Saint Francis Hospital, Wichita, KS. Born May 30, 1963, in Los Milagros, Chihuahua, son of Jose Rodriguez and Cruz Rodriguez Retana.

Fernando Rodriguez Retana

Survived by: wife, Shannon Rodriguez; son, Vincinte Rodriguez; daughters, Elena Rodriquez, Shavon Rodriguez; brothers, Anastacio Rodriguez, Jose Rodriguez, Margarito Rodriguez, Modesto Rodriguez, Ismael Rodriguez; sisters, Conchita, Aurulia, Rosita, Nacha; grandchildren, Allie, Cesare and Juan.

Funeral Service at 11 a.m. March 16, 2019, at Word of Life Church, 928 South 31st Street, Wichita, KS.