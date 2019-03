Ness City -- Marcella Briand, 94, died March 9, 2019 in Ness City, Kansas. She was born on October 5, 1924 in Ness City to Philip and Antonetta (Wasinger) Leiker.

Marcella Briand

Vigil: March 15, 2019 at Fitzgerald Funeral Home, 7:00 p.m. Funeral service: Saturday, March 16, 2019, 11:00 a.m., at the Sacred Heart Church, Ness City.