WICHITA - Edward (Eddie) Wayne Vierthaler, 66, died February 23, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born November 16, 1952, the son of Leon and Helen Vierthaler of Zenda, Kansas.

Edward Wayne Vierthaler

WICHITA - Edward (Eddie) Wayne Vierthaler, 66, died February 23, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by family. He was born November 16, 1952, the son of Leon and Helen Vierthaler of Zenda, Kansas.

On July 31, 1982, he married Linda Laverentz of Nashville, Kansas. Survivors include: wife, Linda of Wichita; daughter, Christina (Aaron); and grandson, Kaeden of Wichita; son, John H. Clouse (Stephanie), granddaughters, Tobi, Ryann, and Quinn of Olathe, Kansas; mother, Helen Vierthaler, Zenda; sisters, Elaine Nowak, Lawton, OK, Mary Hellman (Steve), Nashville, KS, Judy Jones (Dave) Wichita KS, Karen Stucky (Greg), Moundridge, KS. Many loving aunts and uncles and nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by daughter, Jennifer and his dad, Leon.

Memorials may be made to Heartland Hospice Care, 2872 N. Ridge Rd, Suite 122, Wichita, KS 67205, or St. John's Catholic Church, Zenda, KS, 67159.

A Celebration of Life will be on Saturday, March 30 from 2"6 p.m. at the St. John's Catholic Church Hall.

