December 05, 2020: SOAP #4020: Ephesians 5-6; Psalm 119:1-80 SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 119:14 I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches. 72 The law from your mouth is more precious to me than thousands of pieces of silver and gold. OBSERVATION: The psalmist had key values set in his heart. The […]

December 05, 2020: SOAP #4020: Ephesians 5-6; Psalm 119:1-80

SCRIPTURE: Psalm (NIV) 119:14 I rejoice in following your statutes as one rejoices in great riches.

72 The law from your mouth is more precious to me than thousands of pieces of silver and gold.

OBSERVATION: The psalmist had key values set in his heart. The Word of God was more valuable than 'great riches.' Others would rejoice in their great wealth; the psalmist would rejoice in having God's Word. The possession of God's Word was precious; it was of greater value 'than thousands of pieces of silver and gold!'

APPLICATION: Almost daily I receive requests for money. The words 'money' or 'finance' are hardly ever used. They are usually requesting 'support' or 'partnering.'



The Lord has made it clear to me that instead of sending money, I need to work to build their faith in a God who is continually with them and has unlimited resources! He can provide without money, and from their own circumstances (like feeding the Israelites coming out of Egypt), He can motivate people to send money (like people sending money to Paul's ministry). But those giving will be responding to God's leading. Paul always thanked those who supported him, but he never tried to convince them to send him money.



I like to refer them to internet articles about George Mueller who housed and fed 10,000 orphans only through prayer. Yes, God is still able!!!

PRAYER: Heavenly Father, Israel was looking for a king to deliver them from Rome; you sent them a baby in a manger! Today there are people looking, and needing, money, but you have me give them Your Word. Use it to build faith in our hearts. May you be glorified as our eyes are upon you! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!