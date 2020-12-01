December 01, 2020: SOAP #4016: Romans 5-8 SCRIPTURE: Romans (NIV) 5:10 For if, when we were God's enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life! OBSERVATION: It took His death to get us, but He keeps us through […]

December 01, 2020: SOAP #4016: Romans 5-8

SCRIPTURE: Romans (NIV) 5:10 For if, when we were God's enemies, we were reconciled to him through the death of his Son, how much more, having been reconciled, shall we be saved through his life!

OBSERVATION: It took His death to get us, but He keeps us through His life! And what a life it is. It is a life that has been tempted and tested in every way yet without sin. It is a life that has been through death, rising in triumph over death, hell, and the grave! In Christ's death, God paid for our sins, justifying us, making us just as if we had never sinned, giving us a standing like Adam. But unlike Adam, God did not just visit us in the “cool of the evening” to walk with us in the garden. He knew that we would end up doing the same thing Adam and Eve did. We would sin. He does not just visit WITH us; He takes up residence IN us! This is not a “cool of the evening” “walk with God” relationship. This is a 24/7 relationship. This is 24 hours a day and 7 days a week! This is so much better! In reconciling us, the emphasis is on His atoning death; in keeping us, the emphasis is on His indwelling life!

APPLICATION: I need to remind myself every morning and many times during the day that the God who created me loves me and lives in me! I am not alone! I do not face my challenges alone. If a problem is too big for me, it is not too big for Him. Every time I take communion, 'I show forth His death till He comes.' (1Corinthians 11:16) But every day I live 'I should show forth His LIFE, till he comes!'

PRAYER: Lord, every trouble, problem, challenge I face today, I face with you. You do not leave me to go it alone. Let your life be seen in me! Amen.

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!