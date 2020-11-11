November 11, 2020: SOAP #3996: Psalm 122; 1Corinthians 9-11 SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 10:31 So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God. OBSERVATION: Paul has been giving instructions about what food would be permissible to eat, and what should be refused, and why. As he is […]

November 11, 2020: SOAP #3996: Psalm 122; 1Corinthians 9-11

SCRIPTURE: 1Corinthians (NIV) 10:31 So whether you eat or drink or whatever you do, do it all for the glory of God.

OBSERVATION: Paul has been giving instructions about what food would be permissible to eat, and what should be refused, and why. As he is completing his instructions, he gives this overriding principle for life. Whatever they eat, whatever they drink, OR WHATEVER THEY DO This principle not only covers eating and drinking; it covers EVERYTHING they do! 'do it all for the glory of God!'

APPLICATION: Everything I do should be done considering my relationship to God. Is there a way that what I am doing can bring God personal satisfaction and joy? I am His child/son. How can I please Him?



Since people already know (or will soon come to know) of my personal relationship to God, is there something I can do that might cause them to consider God worthy of their commitment?



Since my life is on display before heavenly principalities, how can I live my life in a way that makes God's plan to create man, to redeem fallen man by the death of Jesus, to give man authority and a promise of ruling and reigning in heavenly placeshow can I live my life so that all principalities and powers in heavenly places will stand in awe at the wisdom and love of God!



Note: The great music composers, Johann Sebastian Bach (1685-1750) and George Frideric Handel (1685-1759) often wrote the initials “S. D. G.” at the end of their compositions. Soli Deo gloria. meaning 'glory to God alone,' or 'glory to the only God.'

PRAYER: Holy Spirit, stamp my life with S.D.G! Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!