September 06, 2020: SOAP #3930: Ezekiel 29-32; Revelation 11

Scripture: Revelation (NIV) 11:13 At that very hour there was a severe earthquake and a tenth of the city collapsed. Seven thousand people were killed in the earthquake, and the survivors were terrified and gave glory to the God of heaven. 15 The seventh angel sounded his trumpet, and there were loud voices in heaven, which said: “The kingdom of the world has become the kingdom of our Lord and of his Christ, and he will reign for ever and ever.” 16 And the twenty-four elders, who were seated on their thrones before God, fell on their faces and worshipped God.

Observation: The above verses show us the difference between two locations"heaven and earth. In verse 13, an earthquake causes the city to fall, bringing the death of 7,000 people. In verse 16 the elders around the throne of heaven fall on their face in worship!

Application: Often we find ourselves in circumstances where we have no choice. We can do nothing but go with the current. Knowing what is going to happen, one can prepare ahead of time, but waiting until we are in the grip of the circumstances is too late to make a choice.



People who are left behind when Jesus comes for His church will be in the grip of the prophecies of God's judgment on the earth. It will be an earth in turmoil, reaping the results of the seeds of sin that have been recklessly planted by people who think they will not have to answer for their deeds. Choosing Jesus to be their Savior and Lord earlier would have saved them much suffering.



This world which has been a testimony to the mercy and grace of a loving God will become a testimony to the justice and truthfulness of a holy God. All creation has been witness to God's love in redeeming sinful man. All creation will be witness to God's holiness in judging those reject His offer.

Prayer: Jesus, I choose you now. I choose you now to be my Lord and Savior. Set your Holy Spirit in me and lead me to live in a way that brings you glory. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!