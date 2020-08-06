August 06, 2020: SOAP #3899: Habakkuk 1-3; John 8 Scripture: John (NIV) 8:33 They answered him, “We are Abraham's descendants and have never been slaves of anyone. How can you say that we shall be set free?” 34 Jesus replied, “I tell you the truth, everyone who sins is a slave to sin. 35 Now […]

August 06, 2020: SOAP #3899: Habakkuk 1-3; John 8

Scripture: John (NIV) 8:33 They answered him, “We are Abraham's descendants and have never been slaves of anyone. How can you say that we shall be set free?” 34 Jesus replied, “I tell you the truth, everyone who sins is a slave to sin. 35 Now a slave has no permanent place in the family, but a son belongs to it forever. 36 So if THE SON sets you free, you will be free indeed.

Observation: Sin is a severe task master. It draws a person into its web and turns them into a slave. And they sin again, and again, and again.



Oh, but the verses above tells us that there is a weakness. The slave has no permanent place in the family!!! That means there is a way for a slave to be broken away. Sin is powerful, but not all powerful! Being a slave does not have to be permanent! There is freedom in THE SON!!!

Application: There is not only freedom in THE SON, there is sustaining freedom.

If anyone who sins is a slave, then a son is free from the slavery of sin. If the son has a permanent place in the family, then THE SON has the power to keep this son from sinning. I must walk with Him and talk with Him every day and all day long. His thoughts into my mind are not interruptions; they are welcomed input!

Prayer: Holy Spirit, Jesus has set me free from sin. Your presence helps me to daily live free from sin. Especially when I receive the communion elements, and at many other times, remind me of the terrible price Jesus paid for my freedom. May I hate sin for what it did to the Father. May I hate sin for what it did to Jesus. May I hate sin for what it does to your churchand to me. Amen

Pastor Leon

