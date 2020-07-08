July 08, 2020: SOAP #3870: Hosea 13-14; Psalm 100, 102; Hebrews 5 Scripture: Hebrews (NIV) 5:13 Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. 14 But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil. Observation: Becoming […]

July 08, 2020: SOAP #3870: Hosea 13-14; Psalm 100, 102; Hebrews 5

Scripture: Hebrews (NIV) 5:13 Anyone who lives on milk, being still an infant, is not acquainted with the teaching about righteousness. 14 But solid food is for the mature, who by constant use have trained themselves to distinguish good from evil.

Observation: Becoming a Christian and growing as a Christian is like our growth as a human. As an infant we begin on mother's milk. Soon our parents introduce us to baby food. We do even know what we should be eating. Our parents make all the food decisions for us (and all other decisions too!) From the first bite of baby food that our parents placed in our mouth, they knew that in six months to a year we would begin picking up our own food and placing it in our mouths. They fully expected a day would come when we would not need their help eating our meals. More maturity comes as we train ourselves on what is good and what is bad for our individual bodies.

Application: The Word of God is food for each believer. The more a believer reads and meditates on the word the better they, with the help of the Holy Spirit, TRAIN THEMSELVES to distinguish good from evil. When the pastor preaches to the 'baby believers' and mature believers are not getting 'fed,' it is no problem"they know how to feed themselves! They can spend time praying for the anointing on the pastor to spiritually feed the younger believers. They are mature! They did not go to church to get fed, they went to church already fed. They went to church to be a blessing rather than to get a blessing. They may not have an official ministry position in the church, but they know they are on the Holy Spirit Ministry Team!

Prayer: Holy Spirit, lead me into the Bible where I find the food necessary to be active on the Holy Spirit Ministry Team. Then make me a blessing everywhere I go. Amen

Pastor Leon

Making friends for time and eternity!