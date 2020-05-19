May 19, 2020: SOAP #3820: 1Kings 4, 5; 2Chronicles 2; Psalm 101; 2Thess 3 Scripture: 2Thessalonians (NIV) 3:1 Finally, brothers, pray for us that the message of the Lord may spread rapidly and be honored, just as it was with you. Observation: Paul's prayer request for the people of Thessalonica is very similar to mine […]

May 19, 2020: SOAP #3820: 1Kings 4, 5; 2Chronicles 2; Psalm 101; 2Thess 3

Scripture: 2Thessalonians (NIV) 3:1 Finally, brothers, pray for us that the message of the Lord may spread rapidly and be honored, just as it was with you.

Observation: Paul's prayer request for the people of Thessalonica is very similar to mine for those who read these SOAP devotionals. We have a new member of the SOAP team, Papiya. Recently she married Jents who began the translating of the SOAPs into Bangla some years ago. (Today Pastor Amaresh translates the SOAPs into Bangla.) God has blessed Jents with a ministry of producing Christian videos for TV and for use on the internet. His Facebook page, 'Jesus Loves India' has 200,000+ followers. Papiya, who is from India, has started translating the SOAPs into Hindi and posting them on this page.



Like Paul wrote to the church in Thessalonica, 'Pray that the message of the Lord in these SOAPs may spread rapidly and be honored, just as it is with you.'

Application: The Lord has opened doors for the SOAPs to go into several languages: Bangla, Tamil, Telegu, Urdu, Hindi, and English. Pray for me to hear a fresh word from the Lord every day and to communicate it in simple words easy to be translated. Pray for the translators that they will understand the message and communicate it clearly. Pray for the message to enlighten, strengthen, and bless the translators as they do their work. Pray for people to be drawn to the SOAPs. Pray that the same Holy Spirit, who anoints me to write the SOAPs and anoints the translators to translate the SOAPs, will anoint the heart and mind of the readers.

Prayer: Lord, may these daily SOAPs honor you by blessing your people. Holy Spirit, impart strength and direction to the church through the knowledge and understanding of your Word. Amen

