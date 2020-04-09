April 09, 2020: SOAP #3780: 1Samuel 6-7; Psalm 72; 2Corinthians 9 Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 9:8 And God is able to make all grace abound to you, so that in all things at all times, having all that you need, you will abound in every good work. Observation: What a promise! Only God is big enough […]

April 09, 2020: SOAP #3780: 1Samuel 6-7; Psalm 72; 2Corinthians 9

Scripture: 2Corinthians (NIV) 9:8 And God is able to makeall grace abound to you, so that in all things at all times, having all thatyou need, you will abound in every good work.

Observation: Whata promise! Only God is big enough tokeep such a promise! Everyone shouldwant to put a claim in on this promise. I know I do. So, the question is,'Who can claim this promise? To whom isthis promise made?' Who are the 'you's'(grace abound to 'you,' all that 'you' need, 'you' will abound). I want to be one of those 'you's!'



We could read the whole chapter in which we find this verse, but we can getsome good insight from just looking at the two preceding verses.

2Corinthians 9:6 Remember this: Whoever sows sparingly will also reapsparingly, and whoever sows generously will also reap generously. 7 Each manshould give what he has decided in his heart to give, not reluctantly or undercompulsion, for God loves a cheerful giver.



We see that 'you's' in this verse are those who give generously andcheerfully!

Application: The harvestI reap today is from the seeds I sowed last month and last year. I cannot do anything more about today'sharvest, but I can do something about my next harvest. I must continue to give, even through hardtimes as I am sowing for future harvest.

Prayer: Heavenly Father, I claim that promise! I claim that you will make all grace abound tome and that you will provide so that I will have enough to abound in every goodwork. Amen

